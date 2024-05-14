Psychemedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $688,000 in its first quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $688,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

