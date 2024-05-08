Prothena: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.2 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.34.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.21 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $50,000 in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTA

