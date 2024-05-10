MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Protalix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Protalix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 6:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Friday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Hackensack, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up