ProPetro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $19.9 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $405.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP

