Progyny: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $278.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion.

