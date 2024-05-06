ProAssurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $4.6 million. The…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $284.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $282 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

