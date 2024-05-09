Privia Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $415.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.1 million.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion.

