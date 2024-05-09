Live Radio
Priority Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:51 AM

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported profit of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net loss of 10 cents.

The company posted revenue of $205.7 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $890 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTH

