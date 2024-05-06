Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $137.9 million. The…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $137.9 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.91 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.11 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $742.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $741.7 million, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $738.4 million.

