Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 694 702½ 682½ 696¼ +3¼
Sep 714 721½ 702¼ 715¾ +3
Dec 735 741 723¾ 736 +2
Mar 752¾ 755¾ 740¼ 750½ +1
May 753¾ 758½ 744 753 ¼
Jul 743¾ 747 736 740½ —3½
Sep 745¼ 747 739 741¾ —3½
Dec 752¼ 752¼ 746 746½ —5¼
Mar 752 752 745 749¾ —4¼
Est. sales 169,326. Wed.’s sales 163,107
Wed.’s open int 416,169, up 10,917
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 461¼ 467¼ 458½ 464½ +3¼
Sep 470¼ 476 467½ 473¼ +3
Dec 484 489 481 486¾ +2¾
Mar 496¼ 500¾ 493¾ 499 +2¼
May 504½ 508 501½ 506 +2
Jul 509¼ 512 505¾ 510¾ +2¼
Sep 490¾ 491¼ 487¾ 491¼ +1¾
Dec 492 493¾ 489¼ 492½ +1½
Mar 501¾ 503½ 501¾ 502 +1¼
May 504½ 506¾ 504½ 506¾
Jul 513½ 513½ 512¾ 513 +1¾
Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½ —1½
Dec 479 479 479 479 +4¾
Est. sales 336,064. Wed.’s sales 317,590
Wed.’s open int 1,526,950
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 369¾ 377½ 368 373 +6¾
Sep 376¾ 377¼ 368 372½ +3½
Dec 372 373 369 369 +3½
Est. sales 545. Wed.’s sales 545
Wed.’s open int 4,040, up 33
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1245¾ 1258¼ 1236 1240¼ —6
Aug 1243¼ 1255 1234½ 1238¾ —4½
Sep 1222¼ 1233 1216 1220¼ —2¼
Nov 1218¼ 1228 1212¾ 1217 —1¼
Jan 1228 1238¼ 1223¾ 1227½ —1½
Mar 1225 1233¾ 1220¾ 1223¾ —1¼
May 1227 1234½ 1222 1224½ —1¾
Jul 1230¾ 1238¾ 1226¾ 1229½ —1½
Nov 1191 1198 1187½ 1188 —3½
Jan 1196 1196 1196 1196 —3¾
Est. sales 223,886. Wed.’s sales 208,479
Wed.’s open int 793,276, up 8,461

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up