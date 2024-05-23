CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|694
|702½
|682½
|696¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|714
|721½
|702¼
|715¾
|+3
|Dec
|735
|741
|723¾
|736
|+2
|Mar
|752¾
|755¾
|740¼
|750½
|+1
|May
|753¾
|758½
|744
|753
|—
|¼
|Jul
|743¾
|747
|736
|740½
|—3½
|Sep
|745¼
|747
|739
|741¾
|—3½
|Dec
|752¼
|752¼
|746
|746½
|—5¼
|Mar
|752
|752
|745
|749¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 169,326.
|Wed.’s sales 163,107
|Wed.’s open int 416,169,
|up 10,917
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|461¼
|467¼
|458½
|464½
|+3¼
|Sep
|470¼
|476
|467½
|473¼
|+3
|Dec
|484
|489
|481
|486¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|496¼
|500¾
|493¾
|499
|+2¼
|May
|504½
|508
|501½
|506
|+2
|Jul
|509¼
|512
|505¾
|510¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|490¾
|491¼
|487¾
|491¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|492
|493¾
|489¼
|492½
|+1½
|Mar
|501¾
|503½
|501¾
|502
|+1¼
|May
|504½
|506¾
|504½
|506¾
|Jul
|513½
|513½
|512¾
|513
|+1¾
|Dec
|478½
|478½
|478½
|478½
|—1½
|Dec
|479
|479
|479
|479
|+4¾
|Est. sales 336,064.
|Wed.’s sales 317,590
|Wed.’s open int 1,526,950
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369¾
|377½
|368
|373
|+6¾
|Sep
|376¾
|377¼
|368
|372½
|+3½
|Dec
|372
|373
|369
|369
|+3½
|Est. sales 545.
|Wed.’s sales 545
|Wed.’s open int 4,040,
|up 33
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1245¾
|1258¼
|1236
|1240¼
|—6
|Aug
|1243¼
|1255
|1234½
|1238¾
|—4½
|Sep
|1222¼
|1233
|1216
|1220¼
|—2¼
|Nov
|1218¼
|1228
|1212¾
|1217
|—1¼
|Jan
|1228
|1238¼
|1223¾
|1227½
|—1½
|Mar
|1225
|1233¾
|1220¾
|1223¾
|—1¼
|May
|1227
|1234½
|1222
|1224½
|—1¾
|Jul
|1230¾
|1238¾
|1226¾
|1229½
|—1½
|Nov
|1191
|1198
|1187½
|1188
|—3½
|Jan
|1196
|1196
|1196
|1196
|—3¾
|Est. sales 223,886.
|Wed.’s sales 208,479
|Wed.’s open int 793,276,
|up 8,461
