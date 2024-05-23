CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 694 702½ 682½ 696¼ +3¼ Sep 714 721½ 702¼ 715¾ +3 Dec 735 741 723¾ 736 +2 Mar 752¾ 755¾ 740¼ 750½ +1 May 753¾ 758½ 744 753 — ¼ Jul 743¾ 747 736 740½ —3½ Sep 745¼ 747 739 741¾ —3½ Dec 752¼ 752¼ 746 746½ —5¼ Mar 752 752 745 749¾ —4¼ Est. sales 169,326. Wed.’s sales 163,107 Wed.’s open int 416,169, up 10,917 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 461¼ 467¼ 458½ 464½ +3¼ Sep 470¼ 476 467½ 473¼ +3 Dec 484 489 481 486¾ +2¾ Mar 496¼ 500¾ 493¾ 499 +2¼ May 504½ 508 501½ 506 +2 Jul 509¼ 512 505¾ 510¾ +2¼ Sep 490¾ 491¼ 487¾ 491¼ +1¾ Dec 492 493¾ 489¼ 492½ +1½ Mar 501¾ 503½ 501¾ 502 +1¼ May 504½ 506¾ 504½ 506¾ Jul 513½ 513½ 512¾ 513 +1¾ Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½ —1½ Dec 479 479 479 479 +4¾ Est. sales 336,064. Wed.’s sales 317,590 Wed.’s open int 1,526,950 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369¾ 377½ 368 373 +6¾ Sep 376¾ 377¼ 368 372½ +3½ Dec 372 373 369 369 +3½ Est. sales 545. Wed.’s sales 545 Wed.’s open int 4,040, up 33 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1245¾ 1258¼ 1236 1240¼ —6 Aug 1243¼ 1255 1234½ 1238¾ —4½ Sep 1222¼ 1233 1216 1220¼ —2¼ Nov 1218¼ 1228 1212¾ 1217 —1¼ Jan 1228 1238¼ 1223¾ 1227½ —1½ Mar 1225 1233¾ 1220¾ 1223¾ —1¼ May 1227 1234½ 1222 1224½ —1¾ Jul 1230¾ 1238¾ 1226¾ 1229½ —1½ Nov 1191 1198 1187½ 1188 —3½ Jan 1196 1196 1196 1196 —3¾ Est. sales 223,886. Wed.’s sales 208,479 Wed.’s open int 793,276, up 8,461

