CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 664¼ 681½ 656¾ 660¼ —5½ Sep 685 701¼ 677½ 681 —5 Dec 708 724¼ 701½ 704¾ —4¾ Mar 725½ 741 719½ 722¾ —4½ May 732¼ 745¼ 725½ 728½ —4¼ Jul 724 734¼ 717½ 721¾ —3 Sep 727¾ 735½ 723 723 —5¼ Dec 738¼ 745 733 734 —3½ Mar 744¾ 744¾ 738 739 —2¾ Jul 699½ 699½ 699½ 699½ Est. sales 158,927. Wed.’s sales 148,568 Wed.’s open int 395,479, up 718 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 462¼ 465¼ 456 457 —5½ Sep 473 476 466½ 468 —5¼ Dec 486½ 489½ 480½ 482 —5 Mar 499 501½ 493½ 495¼ —4 May 506¾ 508¾ 501¼ 503 —3¾ Jul 511¾ 514¼ 507 508½ —3¾ Sep 492¾ 494 488½ 489¾ —3 Dec 494¼ 495¾ 490¼ 491½ —3¼ Mar 504½ 505¼ 500½ 500½ —4 May 506¾ 506¾ 506¾ 506¾ —4 Jul 515½ 515½ 515½ 515½ +¼ Dec 484½ 485¾ 480¼ 481¾ —3¼ Dec 478¾ 478¾ 478¾ 478¾ — ½ Est. sales 432,791. Wed.’s sales 416,226 Wed.’s open int 1,517,317, up 4,245 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 397½ 400¾ 385½ 386¾ —11 Sep 392¼ 394 386¼ 386¼ —8 Dec 392 392 380¾ 380¾ —9½ Est. sales 988. Wed.’s sales 988 Wed.’s open int 4,256 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1214 1219¾ 1210 1216 +2½ Aug 1215½ 1221 1212¼ 1216¾ +½ Sep 1203½ 1206¾ 1197¼ 1201 —1¾ Nov 1200½ 1204¾ 1195¼ 1199½ —1½ Jan 1212 1215¾ 1206¾ 1210½ —1¾ Mar 1210¼ 1214¼ 1205¾ 1209¼ —1¼ May 1213¼ 1217½ 1209½ 1212 —1½ Jul 1218¾ 1222¼ 1216 1218 —1¾ Aug 1213¼ 1213½ 1213 1213½ — ¼ Nov 1185 1189 1182¾ 1183¾ —2¾ Est. sales 224,233. Wed.’s sales 207,809 Wed.’s open int 754,094, up 1,304

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.