CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|664¼
|681½
|656¾
|660¼
|—5½
|Sep
|685
|701¼
|677½
|681
|—5
|Dec
|708
|724¼
|701½
|704¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|725½
|741
|719½
|722¾
|—4½
|May
|732¼
|745¼
|725½
|728½
|—4¼
|Jul
|724
|734¼
|717½
|721¾
|—3
|Sep
|727¾
|735½
|723
|723
|—5¼
|Dec
|738¼
|745
|733
|734
|—3½
|Mar
|744¾
|744¾
|738
|739
|—2¾
|Jul
|699½
|699½
|699½
|699½
|Est. sales 158,927.
|Wed.’s sales 148,568
|Wed.’s open int 395,479,
|up 718
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|462¼
|465¼
|456
|457
|—5½
|Sep
|473
|476
|466½
|468
|—5¼
|Dec
|486½
|489½
|480½
|482
|—5
|Mar
|499
|501½
|493½
|495¼
|—4
|May
|506¾
|508¾
|501¼
|503
|—3¾
|Jul
|511¾
|514¼
|507
|508½
|—3¾
|Sep
|492¾
|494
|488½
|489¾
|—3
|Dec
|494¼
|495¾
|490¼
|491½
|—3¼
|Mar
|504½
|505¼
|500½
|500½
|—4
|May
|506¾
|506¾
|506¾
|506¾
|—4
|Jul
|515½
|515½
|515½
|515½
|+¼
|Dec
|484½
|485¾
|480¼
|481¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|478¾
|478¾
|478¾
|478¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 432,791.
|Wed.’s sales 416,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,517,317,
|up 4,245
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|397½
|400¾
|385½
|386¾
|—11
|Sep
|392¼
|394
|386¼
|386¼
|—8
|Dec
|392
|392
|380¾
|380¾
|—9½
|Est. sales 988.
|Wed.’s sales 988
|Wed.’s open int 4,256
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1214
|1219¾
|1210
|1216
|+2½
|Aug
|1215½
|1221
|1212¼
|1216¾
|+½
|Sep
|1203½
|1206¾
|1197¼
|1201
|—1¾
|Nov
|1200½
|1204¾
|1195¼
|1199½
|—1½
|Jan
|1212
|1215¾
|1206¾
|1210½
|—1¾
|Mar
|1210¼
|1214¼
|1205¾
|1209¼
|—1¼
|May
|1213¼
|1217½
|1209½
|1212
|—1½
|Jul
|1218¾
|1222¼
|1216
|1218
|—1¾
|Aug
|1213¼
|1213½
|1213
|1213½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1185
|1189
|1182¾
|1183¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 224,233.
|Wed.’s sales 207,809
|Wed.’s open int 754,094,
|up 1,304
