Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 664¼ 681½ 656¾ 660¼ —5½
Sep 685 701¼ 677½ 681 —5
Dec 708 724¼ 701½ 704¾ —4¾
Mar 725½ 741 719½ 722¾ —4½
May 732¼ 745¼ 725½ 728½ —4¼
Jul 724 734¼ 717½ 721¾ —3
Sep 727¾ 735½ 723 723 —5¼
Dec 738¼ 745 733 734 —3½
Mar 744¾ 744¾ 738 739 —2¾
Jul 699½ 699½ 699½ 699½
Est. sales 158,927. Wed.’s sales 148,568
Wed.’s open int 395,479, up 718
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 462¼ 465¼ 456 457 —5½
Sep 473 476 466½ 468 —5¼
Dec 486½ 489½ 480½ 482 —5
Mar 499 501½ 493½ 495¼ —4
May 506¾ 508¾ 501¼ 503 —3¾
Jul 511¾ 514¼ 507 508½ —3¾
Sep 492¾ 494 488½ 489¾ —3
Dec 494¼ 495¾ 490¼ 491½ —3¼
Mar 504½ 505¼ 500½ 500½ —4
May 506¾ 506¾ 506¾ 506¾ —4
Jul 515½ 515½ 515½ 515½
Dec 484½ 485¾ 480¼ 481¾ —3¼
Dec 478¾ 478¾ 478¾ 478¾ ½
Est. sales 432,791. Wed.’s sales 416,226
Wed.’s open int 1,517,317, up 4,245
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 397½ 400¾ 385½ 386¾ —11
Sep 392¼ 394 386¼ 386¼ —8
Dec 392 392 380¾ 380¾ —9½
Est. sales 988. Wed.’s sales 988
Wed.’s open int 4,256
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1214 1219¾ 1210 1216 +2½
Aug 1215½ 1221 1212¼ 1216¾
Sep 1203½ 1206¾ 1197¼ 1201 —1¾
Nov 1200½ 1204¾ 1195¼ 1199½ —1½
Jan 1212 1215¾ 1206¾ 1210½ —1¾
Mar 1210¼ 1214¼ 1205¾ 1209¼ —1¼
May 1213¼ 1217½ 1209½ 1212 —1½
Jul 1218¾ 1222¼ 1216 1218 —1¾
Aug 1213¼ 1213½ 1213 1213½ ¼
Nov 1185 1189 1182¾ 1183¾ —2¾
Est. sales 224,233. Wed.’s sales 207,809
Wed.’s open int 754,094, up 1,304

