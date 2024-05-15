CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|674¼
|697
|662¼
|667
|—5½
|Sep
|695
|716¾
|683¼
|687¾
|—5½
|Dec
|720
|739
|707¼
|711½
|—5¾
|Mar
|736
|754¾
|725
|729¼
|—5¾
|May
|740½
|758
|730
|734
|—6¼
|Jul
|731
|745
|720½
|725
|—6
|Sep
|733
|747¼
|725½
|727¼
|—7½
|Dec
|746
|756
|735¾
|735¾
|—9¼
|Mar
|755
|760
|744
|746
|—3½
|Jul
|712¼
|712¼
|712
|712
|+1½
|Est. sales 156,555.
|Tue.’s sales 146,893
|Tue.’s open int 394,761,
|up 2,213
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|467¾
|473¼
|461½
|462¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|478
|483¾
|472¾
|473¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|491
|496¾
|486
|487¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|502¾
|508¼
|498
|499½
|—3½
|May
|510½
|515¼
|505¾
|506½
|—4
|Jul
|515½
|520
|511
|511¾
|—4
|Sep
|496½
|498½
|491½
|492¼
|—3½
|Dec
|496½
|499½
|493
|494¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|507¾
|509
|502¾
|503¾
|—3
|Jul
|517¾
|519¾
|514¼
|514¼
|—3½
|Dec
|488¾
|489¾
|484½
|484½
|—3¼
|Dec
|478½
|478½
|478½
|478½
|Est. sales 517,967.
|Tue.’s sales 494,453
|Tue.’s open int 1,513,072,
|up 8,330
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|421¼
|423
|397¾
|397¾
|—25
|Sep
|414
|414
|389¼
|394¼
|—17¼
|Dec
|394¾
|399
|384¼
|391¼
|—16
|Est. sales 733.
|Tue.’s sales 726
|Tue.’s open int 4,358,
|up 111
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1215
|1232¼
|1209½
|1212¼
|—2¼
|Aug
|1218¾
|1235
|1213
|1215¾
|—2½
|Sep
|1206¾
|1220½
|1200¼
|1202½
|—3
|Nov
|1206½
|1218¾
|1199
|1201½
|—3½
|Jan
|1216¾
|1229½
|1210¼
|1212½
|—3¾
|Mar
|1215¾
|1227½
|1208¾
|1210¾
|—4½
|May
|1219½
|1229½
|1211¾
|1213¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|1224¾
|1235¼
|1217¾
|1218½
|—5¼
|Aug
|1218
|1218
|1218
|1218
|+2
|Nov
|1192¼
|1200
|1184¼
|1186
|—5
|Jan
|1196½
|1196½
|1196½
|1196½
|—2½
|Est. sales 213,327.
|Tue.’s sales 198,842
|Tue.’s open int 752,790,
|up 2,717
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.