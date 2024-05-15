CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 674¼ 697 662¼ 667 —5½ Sep 695 716¾ 683¼ 687¾ —5½ Dec 720 739 707¼ 711½ —5¾ Mar 736 754¾ 725 729¼ —5¾ May 740½ 758 730 734 —6¼ Jul 731 745 720½ 725 —6 Sep 733 747¼ 725½ 727¼ —7½ Dec 746 756 735¾ 735¾ —9¼ Mar 755 760 744 746 —3½ Jul 712¼ 712¼ 712 712 +1½ Est. sales 156,555. Tue.’s sales 146,893 Tue.’s open int 394,761, up 2,213 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 467¾ 473¼ 461½ 462¾ —4¾ Sep 478 483¾ 472¾ 473¾ —4¼ Dec 491 496¾ 486 487¼ —3¾ Mar 502¾ 508¼ 498 499½ —3½ May 510½ 515¼ 505¾ 506½ —4 Jul 515½ 520 511 511¾ —4 Sep 496½ 498½ 491½ 492¼ —3½ Dec 496½ 499½ 493 494¾ —2¼ Mar 507¾ 509 502¾ 503¾ —3 Jul 517¾ 519¾ 514¼ 514¼ —3½ Dec 488¾ 489¾ 484½ 484½ —3¼ Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½ Est. sales 517,967. Tue.’s sales 494,453 Tue.’s open int 1,513,072, up 8,330 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 421¼ 423 397¾ 397¾ —25 Sep 414 414 389¼ 394¼ —17¼ Dec 394¾ 399 384¼ 391¼ —16 Est. sales 733. Tue.’s sales 726 Tue.’s open int 4,358, up 111 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1215 1232¼ 1209½ 1212¼ —2¼ Aug 1218¾ 1235 1213 1215¾ —2½ Sep 1206¾ 1220½ 1200¼ 1202½ —3 Nov 1206½ 1218¾ 1199 1201½ —3½ Jan 1216¾ 1229½ 1210¼ 1212½ —3¾ Mar 1215¾ 1227½ 1208¾ 1210¾ —4½ May 1219½ 1229½ 1211¾ 1213¼ —4¾ Jul 1224¾ 1235¼ 1217¾ 1218½ —5¼ Aug 1218 1218 1218 1218 +2 Nov 1192¼ 1200 1184¼ 1186 —5 Jan 1196½ 1196½ 1196½ 1196½ —2½ Est. sales 213,327. Tue.’s sales 198,842 Tue.’s open int 752,790, up 2,717

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.