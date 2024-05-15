Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 674¼ 697 662¼ 667 —5½
Sep 695 716¾ 683¼ 687¾ —5½
Dec 720 739 707¼ 711½ —5¾
Mar 736 754¾ 725 729¼ —5¾
May 740½ 758 730 734 —6¼
Jul 731 745 720½ 725 —6
Sep 733 747¼ 725½ 727¼ —7½
Dec 746 756 735¾ 735¾ —9¼
Mar 755 760 744 746 —3½
Jul 712¼ 712¼ 712 712 +1½
Est. sales 156,555. Tue.’s sales 146,893
Tue.’s open int 394,761, up 2,213
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 467¾ 473¼ 461½ 462¾ —4¾
Sep 478 483¾ 472¾ 473¾ —4¼
Dec 491 496¾ 486 487¼ —3¾
Mar 502¾ 508¼ 498 499½ —3½
May 510½ 515¼ 505¾ 506½ —4
Jul 515½ 520 511 511¾ —4
Sep 496½ 498½ 491½ 492¼ —3½
Dec 496½ 499½ 493 494¾ —2¼
Mar 507¾ 509 502¾ 503¾ —3
Jul 517¾ 519¾ 514¼ 514¼ —3½
Dec 488¾ 489¾ 484½ 484½ —3¼
Dec 478½ 478½ 478½ 478½
Est. sales 517,967. Tue.’s sales 494,453
Tue.’s open int 1,513,072, up 8,330
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 421¼ 423 397¾ 397¾ —25
Sep 414 414 389¼ 394¼ —17¼
Dec 394¾ 399 384¼ 391¼ —16
Est. sales 733. Tue.’s sales 726
Tue.’s open int 4,358, up 111
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1215 1232¼ 1209½ 1212¼ —2¼
Aug 1218¾ 1235 1213 1215¾ —2½
Sep 1206¾ 1220½ 1200¼ 1202½ —3
Nov 1206½ 1218¾ 1199 1201½ —3½
Jan 1216¾ 1229½ 1210¼ 1212½ —3¾
Mar 1215¾ 1227½ 1208¾ 1210¾ —4½
May 1219½ 1229½ 1211¾ 1213¼ —4¾
Jul 1224¾ 1235¼ 1217¾ 1218½ —5¼
Aug 1218 1218 1218 1218 +2
Nov 1192¼ 1200 1184¼ 1186 —5
Jan 1196½ 1196½ 1196½ 1196½ —2½
Est. sales 213,327. Tue.’s sales 198,842
Tue.’s open int 752,790, up 2,717

