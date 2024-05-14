CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|657
|—13¼
|Jul
|686
|696
|667¾
|673½
|—13½
|Sep
|705½
|715¼
|688¼
|693¾
|—12¾
|Dec
|727
|737
|711¾
|717¼
|—11¼
|Mar
|743
|751
|729
|734¼
|—9½
|May
|747½
|753
|734¼
|739
|—8
|Jul
|727½
|739¼
|724½
|729
|—6¼
|Sep
|737¼
|741
|729½
|732½
|—5½
|Dec
|745
|750
|740
|743¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|750
|752½
|750
|752½
|+1
|May
|735
|735
|735
|735
|—12¼
|Jul
|704½
|704½
|704½
|704½
|—7½
|Est. sales 181,725.
|Mon.’s sales 170,409
|Mon.’s open int 392,548,
|up 6,849
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|461
|461
|453¼
|453¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|471¾
|475½
|466½
|468½
|—4
|Sep
|480¾
|484½
|477½
|478½
|—3¼
|Dec
|492
|496¼
|490¼
|491½
|—1½
|Mar
|503
|507¼
|502¼
|503¼
|—1
|May
|510½
|514½
|510
|510¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|516
|519¾
|515½
|516
|—
|½
|Sep
|494¼
|497¾
|494¼
|495½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|495¾
|499
|495¾
|497
|+¼
|Mar
|508
|508½
|507
|507
|+½
|May
|514¼
|514¼
|514¼
|514¼
|+1½
|Jul
|518
|519
|518
|518¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|488¼
|489
|487½
|487½
|+¼
|Est. sales 543,243.
|Mon.’s sales 507,626
|Mon.’s open int 1,504,742,
|up 3,649
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|415
|415
|410¾
|410¾
|—3
|Jul
|427¼
|433½
|423¼
|427
|+1
|Sep
|408
|418
|408
|415
|+5
|Dec
|405
|412¾
|405
|412¾
|+6¾
|Est. sales 578.
|Mon.’s sales 568
|Mon.’s open int 4,247,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1199
|—6½
|Jul
|1219¼
|1222½
|1203½
|1217¼
|—2¼
|Aug
|1222¾
|1226
|1208¾
|1221
|—2½
|Sep
|1210½
|1214½
|1199½
|1208¼
|—4¼
|Nov
|1211½
|1214¼
|1200¾
|1207½
|—4¾
|Jan
|1223½
|1224½
|1211¾
|1218½
|—4¼
|Mar
|1222
|1223
|1210½
|1217½
|—3½
|May
|1224¾
|1224¾
|1213¼
|1219¾
|—4
|Jul
|1229
|1231½
|1220
|1225¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1211½
|1213¼
|1211
|1213¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1196
|1196½
|1187¼
|1191½
|—5½
|Est. sales 247,126.
|Mon.’s sales 225,596
|Mon.’s open int 750,073,
|up 8,092
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.