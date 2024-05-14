CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 657 —13¼ Jul 686 696 667¾ 673½ —13½ Sep 705½ 715¼ 688¼ 693¾ —12¾ Dec 727 737 711¾ 717¼ —11¼ Mar 743 751 729 734¼ —9½ May 747½ 753 734¼ 739 —8 Jul 727½ 739¼ 724½ 729 —6¼ Sep 737¼ 741 729½ 732½ —5½ Dec 745 750 740 743¼ —4¾ Mar 750 752½ 750 752½ +1 May 735 735 735 735 —12¼ Jul 704½ 704½ 704½ 704½ —7½ Est. sales 181,725. Mon.’s sales 170,409 Mon.’s open int 392,548, up 6,849 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 461 461 453¼ 453¾ —4¾ Jul 471¾ 475½ 466½ 468½ —4 Sep 480¾ 484½ 477½ 478½ —3¼ Dec 492 496¼ 490¼ 491½ —1½ Mar 503 507¼ 502¼ 503¼ —1 May 510½ 514½ 510 510¾ — ¾ Jul 516 519¾ 515½ 516 — ½ Sep 494¼ 497¾ 494¼ 495½ — ¼ Dec 495¾ 499 495¾ 497 +¼ Mar 508 508½ 507 507 +½ May 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ +1½ Jul 518 519 518 518¾ +1¾ Dec 488¼ 489 487½ 487½ +¼ Est. sales 543,243. Mon.’s sales 507,626 Mon.’s open int 1,504,742, up 3,649 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 415 415 410¾ 410¾ —3 Jul 427¼ 433½ 423¼ 427 +1 Sep 408 418 408 415 +5 Dec 405 412¾ 405 412¾ +6¾ Est. sales 578. Mon.’s sales 568 Mon.’s open int 4,247, up 35 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1199 —6½ Jul 1219¼ 1222½ 1203½ 1217¼ —2¼ Aug 1222¾ 1226 1208¾ 1221 —2½ Sep 1210½ 1214½ 1199½ 1208¼ —4¼ Nov 1211½ 1214¼ 1200¾ 1207½ —4¾ Jan 1223½ 1224½ 1211¾ 1218½ —4¼ Mar 1222 1223 1210½ 1217½ —3½ May 1224¾ 1224¾ 1213¼ 1219¾ —4 Jul 1229 1231½ 1220 1225¾ —3¾ Aug 1211½ 1213¼ 1211 1213¼ —7¾ Nov 1196 1196½ 1187¼ 1191½ —5½ Est. sales 247,126. Mon.’s sales 225,596 Mon.’s open int 750,073, up 8,092

