Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 657 —13¼
Jul 686 696 667¾ 673½ —13½
Sep 705½ 715¼ 688¼ 693¾ —12¾
Dec 727 737 711¾ 717¼ —11¼
Mar 743 751 729 734¼ —9½
May 747½ 753 734¼ 739 —8
Jul 727½ 739¼ 724½ 729 —6¼
Sep 737¼ 741 729½ 732½ —5½
Dec 745 750 740 743¼ —4¾
Mar 750 752½ 750 752½ +1
May 735 735 735 735 —12¼
Jul 704½ 704½ 704½ 704½ —7½
Est. sales 181,725. Mon.’s sales 170,409
Mon.’s open int 392,548, up 6,849
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 461 461 453¼ 453¾ —4¾
Jul 471¾ 475½ 466½ 468½ —4
Sep 480¾ 484½ 477½ 478½ —3¼
Dec 492 496¼ 490¼ 491½ —1½
Mar 503 507¼ 502¼ 503¼ —1
May 510½ 514½ 510 510¾ ¾
Jul 516 519¾ 515½ 516 ½
Sep 494¼ 497¾ 494¼ 495½ ¼
Dec 495¾ 499 495¾ 497
Mar 508 508½ 507 507
May 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ +1½
Jul 518 519 518 518¾ +1¾
Dec 488¼ 489 487½ 487½
Est. sales 543,243. Mon.’s sales 507,626
Mon.’s open int 1,504,742, up 3,649
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 415 415 410¾ 410¾ —3
Jul 427¼ 433½ 423¼ 427 +1
Sep 408 418 408 415 +5
Dec 405 412¾ 405 412¾ +6¾
Est. sales 578. Mon.’s sales 568
Mon.’s open int 4,247, up 35
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1199 —6½
Jul 1219¼ 1222½ 1203½ 1217¼ —2¼
Aug 1222¾ 1226 1208¾ 1221 —2½
Sep 1210½ 1214½ 1199½ 1208¼ —4¼
Nov 1211½ 1214¼ 1200¾ 1207½ —4¾
Jan 1223½ 1224½ 1211¾ 1218½ —4¼
Mar 1222 1223 1210½ 1217½ —3½
May 1224¾ 1224¾ 1213¼ 1219¾ —4
Jul 1229 1231½ 1220 1225¾ —3¾
Aug 1211½ 1213¼ 1211 1213¼ —7¾
Nov 1196 1196½ 1187¼ 1191½ —5½
Est. sales 247,126. Mon.’s sales 225,596
Mon.’s open int 750,073, up 8,092

