CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|642¼
|649¼
|628¼
|633¾
|—9
|Sep
|663
|670
|650
|654¾
|—9
|Dec
|688¾
|694¾
|676¼
|680½
|—8½
|Mar
|708
|713
|696
|699½
|—8½
|May
|717
|721½
|705¼
|708
|—8¾
|Jul
|715
|718½
|704¾
|707
|—8½
|Sep
|720
|724¼
|711¾
|713½
|—8¾
|Dec
|735½
|736
|723½
|726¼
|—9½
|Mar
|737¾
|740½
|730
|730
|—13
|Jul
|695
|695
|695
|695
|—9¾
|Est. sales 153,734.
|Tue.’s sales 143,658
|Tue.’s open int 369,477,
|up 2,268
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|452¾
|452¾
|445
|445
|—8¾
|Jul
|467
|467
|457½
|458¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|476
|476¼
|467¼
|468½
|—8
|Dec
|488¼
|488½
|480¼
|481
|—7½
|Mar
|499¾
|500¼
|492¾
|494
|—6¼
|May
|507¾
|508¼
|501¼
|502
|—6
|Jul
|513¼
|513¾
|507¼
|508½
|—5¼
|Sep
|492¾
|493
|488¾
|490
|—3½
|Dec
|496¼
|496¼
|491½
|492¼
|—4½
|Mar
|507
|507
|502¼
|502¼
|—5
|May
|510¾
|510¾
|510¾
|510¾
|—3
|Jul
|517¼
|517¼
|514½
|514½
|—3¾
|Dec
|486
|486
|484½
|484½
|—3½
|Dec
|475
|477
|475
|477
|—2
|Est. sales 422,818.
|Tue.’s sales 390,700
|Tue.’s open int 1,456,699,
|up 5,863
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|394
|403
|394
|395½
|—4
|Sep
|379
|383¾
|370¾
|379¾
|+½
|Dec
|375
|377
|375
|377
|+2¼
|Est. sales 997.
|Tue.’s sales 997
|Tue.’s open int 3,803,
|up 186
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1233½
|1233½
|1222½
|1224½
|—7¾
|Jul
|1244
|1248
|1227
|1228
|—18½
|Aug
|1243
|1245¼
|1227
|1227¾
|—17¾
|Sep
|1228¼
|1228¼
|1213
|1213¾
|—15¾
|Nov
|1224¾
|1226¼
|1212¼
|1213
|—15
|Jan
|1235
|1236¼
|1223¼
|1224¾
|—13½
|Mar
|1230¼
|1231¼
|1220
|1220¾
|—12½
|May
|1232½
|1232¾
|1222¼
|1223
|—12
|Jul
|1237½
|1237½
|1228
|1228¼
|—12¼
|Nov
|1201
|1201
|1191¼
|1192½
|—10¾
|Est. sales 362,977.
|Tue.’s sales 334,564
|Tue.’s open int 743,039
