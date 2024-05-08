CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 642¼ 649¼ 628¼ 633¾ —9 Sep 663 670 650 654¾ —9 Dec 688¾ 694¾ 676¼ 680½ —8½ Mar 708 713 696 699½ —8½ May 717 721½ 705¼ 708 —8¾ Jul 715 718½ 704¾ 707 —8½ Sep 720 724¼ 711¾ 713½ —8¾ Dec 735½ 736 723½ 726¼ —9½ Mar 737¾ 740½ 730 730 —13 Jul 695 695 695 695 —9¾ Est. sales 153,734. Tue.’s sales 143,658 Tue.’s open int 369,477, up 2,268 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 452¾ 452¾ 445 445 —8¾ Jul 467 467 457½ 458¾ —8¼ Sep 476 476¼ 467¼ 468½ —8 Dec 488¼ 488½ 480¼ 481 —7½ Mar 499¾ 500¼ 492¾ 494 —6¼ May 507¾ 508¼ 501¼ 502 —6 Jul 513¼ 513¾ 507¼ 508½ —5¼ Sep 492¾ 493 488¾ 490 —3½ Dec 496¼ 496¼ 491½ 492¼ —4½ Mar 507 507 502¼ 502¼ —5 May 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ —3 Jul 517¼ 517¼ 514½ 514½ —3¾ Dec 486 486 484½ 484½ —3½ Dec 475 477 475 477 —2 Est. sales 422,818. Tue.’s sales 390,700 Tue.’s open int 1,456,699, up 5,863 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 394 403 394 395½ —4 Sep 379 383¾ 370¾ 379¾ +½ Dec 375 377 375 377 +2¼ Est. sales 997. Tue.’s sales 997 Tue.’s open int 3,803, up 186 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1233½ 1233½ 1222½ 1224½ —7¾ Jul 1244 1248 1227 1228 —18½ Aug 1243 1245¼ 1227 1227¾ —17¾ Sep 1228¼ 1228¼ 1213 1213¾ —15¾ Nov 1224¾ 1226¼ 1212¼ 1213 —15 Jan 1235 1236¼ 1223¼ 1224¾ —13½ Mar 1230¼ 1231¼ 1220 1220¾ —12½ May 1232½ 1232¾ 1222¼ 1223 —12 Jul 1237½ 1237½ 1228 1228¼ —12¼ Nov 1201 1201 1191¼ 1192½ —10¾ Est. sales 362,977. Tue.’s sales 334,564 Tue.’s open int 743,039

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.