The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 642¼ 649¼ 628¼ 633¾ —9
Sep 663 670 650 654¾ —9
Dec 688¾ 694¾ 676¼ 680½ —8½
Mar 708 713 696 699½ —8½
May 717 721½ 705¼ 708 —8¾
Jul 715 718½ 704¾ 707 —8½
Sep 720 724¼ 711¾ 713½ —8¾
Dec 735½ 736 723½ 726¼ —9½
Mar 737¾ 740½ 730 730 —13
Jul 695 695 695 695 —9¾
Est. sales 153,734. Tue.’s sales 143,658
Tue.’s open int 369,477, up 2,268
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 452¾ 452¾ 445 445 —8¾
Jul 467 467 457½ 458¾ —8¼
Sep 476 476¼ 467¼ 468½ —8
Dec 488¼ 488½ 480¼ 481 —7½
Mar 499¾ 500¼ 492¾ 494 —6¼
May 507¾ 508¼ 501¼ 502 —6
Jul 513¼ 513¾ 507¼ 508½ —5¼
Sep 492¾ 493 488¾ 490 —3½
Dec 496¼ 496¼ 491½ 492¼ —4½
Mar 507 507 502¼ 502¼ —5
May 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ 510¾ —3
Jul 517¼ 517¼ 514½ 514½ —3¾
Dec 486 486 484½ 484½ —3½
Dec 475 477 475 477 —2
Est. sales 422,818. Tue.’s sales 390,700
Tue.’s open int 1,456,699, up 5,863
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 394 403 394 395½ —4
Sep 379 383¾ 370¾ 379¾
Dec 375 377 375 377 +2¼
Est. sales 997. Tue.’s sales 997
Tue.’s open int 3,803, up 186
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1233½ 1233½ 1222½ 1224½ —7¾
Jul 1244 1248 1227 1228 —18½
Aug 1243 1245¼ 1227 1227¾ —17¾
Sep 1228¼ 1228¼ 1213 1213¾ —15¾
Nov 1224¾ 1226¼ 1212¼ 1213 —15
Jan 1235 1236¼ 1223¼ 1224¾ —13½
Mar 1230¼ 1231¼ 1220 1220¾ —12½
May 1232½ 1232¾ 1222¼ 1223 —12
Jul 1237½ 1237½ 1228 1228¼ —12¼
Nov 1201 1201 1191¼ 1192½ —10¾
Est. sales 362,977. Tue.’s sales 334,564
Tue.’s open int 743,039

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

