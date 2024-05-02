Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 592¾ 592¾ 580¾ 580¾ ¾
Jul 598¾ 615½ 595½ 604¼ +5
Sep 619 634¼ 616 624 +5
Dec 646 659¼ 642¾ 650 +4¼
Mar 667¼ 679 664½ 671 +3¾
May 679 690½ 676 682½ +3
Jul 680¼ 691 677¼ 683¼ +1¼
Sep 690¼ 696½ 685¼ 691¾ +1
Dec 703¾ 708 699¼ 706 +1¼
Mar 712¾ 712¾ 712¾ 712¾ ½
Est. sales 107,992. Wed.’s sales 102,089
Wed.’s open int 362,146
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 442¾ 451½ 442½ 451¼ +8
Jul 450 460 449¾ 459¼ +8½
Sep 459½ 467 458 466¾ +7¾
Dec 471½ 479¾ 471½ 479¼ +6½
Mar 485 492½ 485 492 +5½
May 493¾ 500½ 493½ 500 +5
Jul 499 506¼ 499 505¾ +4½
Sep 481 487 481 487 +4¼
Dec 486 491 486 490½ +4
Mar 496½ 501½ 496¼ 501½ +5½
Jul 509¼ 512 509¼ 512 +7
Sep 480 480 480 480
Dec 478¾ 481¼ 478¾ 481¼ +3
Jul 494 494 494 494 +4
Est. sales 269,495. Wed.’s sales 255,425
Wed.’s open int 1,430,305, up 12,590
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 374¾ 383 370 382¼ +4¾
Sep 369¾ 369¾ 369¾ 369¾ —2
Dec 368¼ 368¼ 364½ 364½ —3¼
Est. sales 514. Wed.’s sales 505
Wed.’s open int 3,209
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1155¾ 1200 1155¾ 1187¼ +31½
Jul 1170¼ 1201¾ 1170¼ 1197¾ +27½
Aug 1170¼ 1201½ 1170¼ 1198¼ +26½
Sep 1162½ 1188 1162½ 1184¾ +23½
Nov 1164½ 1190¼ 1164½ 1187 +22
Jan 1178 1201¼ 1178 1198¼ +21¼
Mar 1178 1199¼ 1178 1196¼ +18¾
May 1185½ 1202 1184¼ 1199½ +17¾
Jul 1191½ 1208 1190¾ 1205 +16½
Aug 1190½ 1198¼ 1190½ 1198¼ +16¼
Sep 1171½ 1171½ 1171½ 1171½ +8¾
Nov 1157 1173¾ 1157 1170 +14½
Est. sales 147,531. Wed.’s sales 139,791
Wed.’s open int 730,562, up 7,711

