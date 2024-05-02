CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 592¾ 592¾ 580¾ 580¾ — ¾ Jul 598¾ 615½ 595½ 604¼ +5 Sep 619 634¼ 616 624 +5 Dec 646 659¼ 642¾ 650 +4¼ Mar 667¼ 679 664½ 671 +3¾ May 679 690½ 676 682½ +3 Jul 680¼ 691 677¼ 683¼ +1¼ Sep 690¼ 696½ 685¼ 691¾ +1 Dec 703¾ 708 699¼ 706 +1¼ Mar 712¾ 712¾ 712¾ 712¾ — ½ Est. sales 107,992. Wed.’s sales 102,089 Wed.’s open int 362,146 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 442¾ 451½ 442½ 451¼ +8 Jul 450 460 449¾ 459¼ +8½ Sep 459½ 467 458 466¾ +7¾ Dec 471½ 479¾ 471½ 479¼ +6½ Mar 485 492½ 485 492 +5½ May 493¾ 500½ 493½ 500 +5 Jul 499 506¼ 499 505¾ +4½ Sep 481 487 481 487 +4¼ Dec 486 491 486 490½ +4 Mar 496½ 501½ 496¼ 501½ +5½ Jul 509¼ 512 509¼ 512 +7 Sep 480 480 480 480 +¾ Dec 478¾ 481¼ 478¾ 481¼ +3 Jul 494 494 494 494 +4 Est. sales 269,495. Wed.’s sales 255,425 Wed.’s open int 1,430,305, up 12,590 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 374¾ 383 370 382¼ +4¾ Sep 369¾ 369¾ 369¾ 369¾ —2 Dec 368¼ 368¼ 364½ 364½ —3¼ Est. sales 514. Wed.’s sales 505 Wed.’s open int 3,209 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1155¾ 1200 1155¾ 1187¼ +31½ Jul 1170¼ 1201¾ 1170¼ 1197¾ +27½ Aug 1170¼ 1201½ 1170¼ 1198¼ +26½ Sep 1162½ 1188 1162½ 1184¾ +23½ Nov 1164½ 1190¼ 1164½ 1187 +22 Jan 1178 1201¼ 1178 1198¼ +21¼ Mar 1178 1199¼ 1178 1196¼ +18¾ May 1185½ 1202 1184¼ 1199½ +17¾ Jul 1191½ 1208 1190¾ 1205 +16½ Aug 1190½ 1198¼ 1190½ 1198¼ +16¼ Sep 1171½ 1171½ 1171½ 1171½ +8¾ Nov 1157 1173¾ 1157 1170 +14½ Est. sales 147,531. Wed.’s sales 139,791 Wed.’s open int 730,562, up 7,711

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.