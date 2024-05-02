CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|592¾
|592¾
|580¾
|580¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|598¾
|615½
|595½
|604¼
|+5
|Sep
|619
|634¼
|616
|624
|+5
|Dec
|646
|659¼
|642¾
|650
|+4¼
|Mar
|667¼
|679
|664½
|671
|+3¾
|May
|679
|690½
|676
|682½
|+3
|Jul
|680¼
|691
|677¼
|683¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|690¼
|696½
|685¼
|691¾
|+1
|Dec
|703¾
|708
|699¼
|706
|+1¼
|Mar
|712¾
|712¾
|712¾
|712¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 107,992.
|Wed.’s sales 102,089
|Wed.’s open int 362,146
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|442¾
|451½
|442½
|451¼
|+8
|Jul
|450
|460
|449¾
|459¼
|+8½
|Sep
|459½
|467
|458
|466¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|471½
|479¾
|471½
|479¼
|+6½
|Mar
|485
|492½
|485
|492
|+5½
|May
|493¾
|500½
|493½
|500
|+5
|Jul
|499
|506¼
|499
|505¾
|+4½
|Sep
|481
|487
|481
|487
|+4¼
|Dec
|486
|491
|486
|490½
|+4
|Mar
|496½
|501½
|496¼
|501½
|+5½
|Jul
|509¼
|512
|509¼
|512
|+7
|Sep
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+¾
|Dec
|478¾
|481¼
|478¾
|481¼
|+3
|Jul
|494
|494
|494
|494
|+4
|Est. sales 269,495.
|Wed.’s sales 255,425
|Wed.’s open int 1,430,305,
|up 12,590
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|374¾
|383
|370
|382¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|369¾
|369¾
|369¾
|369¾
|—2
|Dec
|368¼
|368¼
|364½
|364½
|—3¼
|Est. sales 514.
|Wed.’s sales 505
|Wed.’s open int 3,209
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1155¾
|1200
|1155¾
|1187¼
|+31½
|Jul
|1170¼
|1201¾
|1170¼
|1197¾
|+27½
|Aug
|1170¼
|1201½
|1170¼
|1198¼
|+26½
|Sep
|1162½
|1188
|1162½
|1184¾
|+23½
|Nov
|1164½
|1190¼
|1164½
|1187
|+22
|Jan
|1178
|1201¼
|1178
|1198¼
|+21¼
|Mar
|1178
|1199¼
|1178
|1196¼
|+18¾
|May
|1185½
|1202
|1184¼
|1199½
|+17¾
|Jul
|1191½
|1208
|1190¾
|1205
|+16½
|Aug
|1190½
|1198¼
|1190½
|1198¼
|+16¼
|Sep
|1171½
|1171½
|1171½
|1171½
|+8¾
|Nov
|1157
|1173¾
|1157
|1170
|+14½
|Est. sales 147,531.
|Wed.’s sales 139,791
|Wed.’s open int 730,562,
|up 7,711
