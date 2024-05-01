CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 580¼ 580½ 579 579 —6 Jul 604¼ 608¾ 593½ 599¼ —4 Sep 622¾ 627¼ 614 619 —3¼ Dec 649 653 641½ 646 —2¾ Mar 670 673¾ 663¾ 667¼ —2¾ May 681½ 682¾ 676 679½ —1½ Jul 683¼ 683½ 677¾ 681¼ Sep 690 690½ 685 690½ +1¾ Dec 702¾ 704¾ 697½ 704¼ +1¾ Est. sales 163,025. Tue.’s sales 157,718 Tue.’s open int 362,572 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440 443½ 437¼ 443½ +4 Jul 446¾ 450¾ 443¾ 450¼ +3½ Sep 455¾ 459½ 452 459¼ +3½ Dec 469¼ 473 466 472¾ +3¼ Mar 483 486¾ 479¾ 486¼ +2¾ May 492 495¼ 488½ 494¾ +2¼ Jul 498 501 494¾ 500¾ +1¾ Sep 478¾ 482½ 477¼ 482¼ +1½ Dec 483¾ 486¾ 481½ 486½ +1¾ Mar 494½ 494½ 494¼ 494½ +¼ May 500¼ 501¼ 500¼ 501¼ +1¼ Jul 501¾ 501¾ 501½ 501½ —1¾ Dec 476 476 476 476 —2 Est. sales 278,031. Tue.’s sales 257,139 Tue.’s open int 1,417,715, up 277 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369 376 367¾ 372 +2½ Sep 360 360 360 360 —1 Dec 368 368 366 366 +2½ Est. sales 1,274. Tue.’s sales 1,274 Tue.’s open int 3,322 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1145 1156¼ 1141 1150¾ +5¼ Jul 1161 1171½ 1156¼ 1170½ +7½ Aug 1163 1172½ 1159 1172 +6½ Sep 1154 1162¾ 1151 1161½ +4¾ Nov 1156½ 1166 1153¾ 1165 +5½ Jan 1170 1177¾ 1165¾ 1177 +5¾ Mar 1169 1177¾ 1166½ 1177 +5¼ May 1173¾ 1181½ 1172 1180 +3¼ Jul 1179 1188¼ 1178¼ 1187 +3¾ Nov 1149 1155¾ 1149 1154¼ +4 Est. sales 259,005. Tue.’s sales 235,166 Tue.’s open int 722,851

