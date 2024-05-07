PowerSchool: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.6 million…

On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education posted revenue of $185 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PowerSchool said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $197 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $786 million to $792 million.

