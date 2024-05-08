Live Radio
Potbelly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 5:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $111.2 million in the period.

