Pinnacle West: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $951.7 million in the period.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $4.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.