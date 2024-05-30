Phreesia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.7 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $416 million to $426 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.