Photronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $217 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $221 million to $229 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

