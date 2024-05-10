PhenixFIN: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Friday reported earnings of $5.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Friday reported earnings of $5.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 28 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

