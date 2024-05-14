RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA –…

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $4.78 billion.

The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $23.77 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBR

