Permian Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $146.6 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

