Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $70.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $13.86 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.4 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $58.1 billion to $58.5 billion.

