Perficient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Sunday reported first-quarter profit of $11.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $215.3 million in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

