Perdoceo Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Wednesday reported profit of $39.4 million in its first quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $168.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 59 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.27 per share.

