Penumbra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $11 million.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $278.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.8 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion.

