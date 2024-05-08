PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $16.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $36 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.2 million.

