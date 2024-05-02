Peloton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $167.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $167.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $717.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719.9 million.

Peloton expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.68 billion to $2.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.