Pediatrix Medical Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $495.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.