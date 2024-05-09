PDF Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $393,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.