PBF Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:40 AM

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $106.6 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $8.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

