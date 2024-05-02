PBF Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $106.6 million.…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $106.6 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $8.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.29 billion.

