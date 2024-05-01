Patterson-UTI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $51.2 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $51.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTEN

