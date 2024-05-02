Patrick Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $933.5 million in the period.

