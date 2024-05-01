Parsons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $107.4 million in…

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $107.4 million in its first quarter.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.