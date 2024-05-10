MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Paranaense de Energia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 3:51 PM

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) on Thursday reported earnings of $107.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Curitiba, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The power company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELP

