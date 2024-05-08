Pan American Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $601.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.