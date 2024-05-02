Palomar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26.4 million.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $115.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.6 million.

