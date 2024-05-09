Pacific Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $78.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period.

