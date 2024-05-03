Owens & Minor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Friday reported a loss of $21.9…

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Friday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its first quarter.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.