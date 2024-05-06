OrthoPediatrics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.6 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $230 million.

