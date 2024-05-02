Orion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $26.7 million in…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $26.7 million in its first quarter.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $502.9 million in the period.

Orion expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OEC

