Organon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $201 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion.

