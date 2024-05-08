OraSure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, OraSure said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

