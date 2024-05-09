Oramed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

