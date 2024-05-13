CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|648
|648
|645¾
|645¾
|Jul
|662
|684½
|654½
|679¾
|+16¼
|Sep
|681¼
|703
|674
|699
|+16½
|Dec
|702
|724½
|697
|721¼
|+16
|Mar
|720¼
|739½
|714¾
|737
|+15
|May
|727½
|742¾
|720¾
|740¾
|+13
|Jul
|720
|733¼
|716¼
|731
|+8¼
|Sep
|725
|736½
|723¾
|734¼
|+6
|Dec
|734¾
|745½
|731½
|745¼
|+5
|Mar
|742
|750
|742
|750
|+4
|Jul
|704½
|706
|704½
|706
|Est. sales 81,715.
|Fri.’s sales 158,071
|Fri.’s open int 385,699,
|up 9,802
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|453½
|458¾
|453½
|458¾
|+3
|Jul
|468
|474¾
|465½
|473½
|+3¾
|Sep
|477¾
|483¾
|474¾
|482¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|490
|495
|486¾
|494¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|501¼
|506
|498½
|505¼
|+1¾
|May
|509
|513
|506
|512¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|513¼
|518
|511
|517
|+2
|Sep
|495¼
|497¼
|493¾
|496¾
|+½
|Dec
|497
|499
|495¼
|497½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|506¾
|508¾
|506¾
|507¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|489¾
|489¾
|488
|488
|—1½
|Est. sales 220,962.
|Fri.’s sales 445,481
|Fri.’s open int 1,501,093,
|up 24,172
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|414
|421
|412½
|419½
|+8¾
|Sep
|397½
|410
|397½
|410
|+17½
|Dec
|397¼
|401¾
|395½
|397½
|+8
|Est. sales 198.
|Fri.’s sales 648
|Fri.’s open int 4,212,
|up 166
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1219
|1226
|1211½
|1219½
|+½
|Aug
|1220
|1228¼
|1213¼
|1222
|+1½
|Sep
|1207½
|1215
|1200
|1209¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|1204¾
|1213¾
|1198¼
|1210¼
|+4½
|Jan
|1216
|1223½
|1209
|1220
|+3¾
|Mar
|1215
|1221¼
|1207½
|1218
|+4
|May
|1218
|1223½
|1209¾
|1222
|+5¾
|Jul
|1222
|1228½
|1216
|1227½
|+5¾
|Aug
|1215¾
|1218½
|1215¾
|1218¼
|+5½
|Nov
|1186¼
|1197¾
|1186¼
|1196½
|+7
|Est. sales 108,401.
|Fri.’s sales 243,422
|Fri.’s open int 741,981,
|up 13,319
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|44.43
|45.45
|44.10
|44.73
|+.29
|Aug
|44.68
|45.69
|44.39
|44.97
|+.29
|Sep
|44.87
|45.82
|44.64
|45.16
|+.29
|Oct
|44.94
|45.87
|44.69
|45.28
|+.33
|Dec
|45.17
|46.11
|44.87
|45.62
|+.43
|Jan
|44.98
|46.18
|44.98
|45.74
|+.44
|Mar
|45.19
|46.28
|45.03
|45.87
|+.44
|May
|45.55
|46.47
|45.55
|46.16
|+.48
|Jul
|45.95
|46.60
|45.95
|46.60
|+.67
|Sep
|46.25
|46.28
|46.25
|46.28
|+.63
|Dec
|45.70
|45.78
|45.70
|45.78
|+.46
|Est. sales 100,839.
|Fri.’s sales 262,827
|Fri.’s open int 553,663,
|up 3,367
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|371.90
|373.00
|366.90
|370.50
|—1.40
|Aug
|370.10
|370.40
|364.90
|368.80
|—.60
|Sep
|369.50
|369.60
|364.70
|368.30
|—.60
|Oct
|369.30
|369.30
|364.40
|367.70
|—.80
|Dec
|371.30
|371.50
|366.80
|370.00
|—1.20
|Jan
|369.30
|371.80
|367.70
|370.80
|—1.00
|Mar
|367.30
|370.40
|365.70
|369.00
|—1.30
|May
|366.70
|369.50
|365.20
|369.40
|—.70
|Jul
|368.10
|370.30
|368.10
|370.30
|—1.00
|Dec
|365.50
|365.50
|365.50
|365.50
|—1.30
|Est. sales 59,087.
|Fri.’s sales 159,985
|Fri.’s open int 459,777
