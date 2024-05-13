CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 648 648 645¾ 645¾ Jul 662 684½ 654½ 679¾ +16¼ Sep 681¼ 703 674 699 +16½ Dec 702 724½ 697 721¼ +16 Mar 720¼ 739½ 714¾ 737 +15 May 727½ 742¾ 720¾ 740¾ +13 Jul 720 733¼ 716¼ 731 +8¼ Sep 725 736½ 723¾ 734¼ +6 Dec 734¾ 745½ 731½ 745¼ +5 Mar 742 750 742 750 +4 Jul 704½ 706 704½ 706 Est. sales 81,715. Fri.’s sales 158,071 Fri.’s open int 385,699, up 9,802 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 453½ 458¾ 453½ 458¾ +3 Jul 468 474¾ 465½ 473½ +3¾ Sep 477¾ 483¾ 474¾ 482¾ +2¾ Dec 490 495 486¾ 494¼ +2¼ Mar 501¼ 506 498½ 505¼ +1¾ May 509 513 506 512¼ +1¾ Jul 513¼ 518 511 517 +2 Sep 495¼ 497¼ 493¾ 496¾ +½ Dec 497 499 495¼ 497½ — ¾ Mar 506¾ 508¾ 506¾ 507¾ — ¼ Dec 489¾ 489¾ 488 488 —1½ Est. sales 220,962. Fri.’s sales 445,481 Fri.’s open int 1,501,093, up 24,172 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 414 421 412½ 419½ +8¾ Sep 397½ 410 397½ 410 +17½ Dec 397¼ 401¾ 395½ 397½ +8 Est. sales 198. Fri.’s sales 648 Fri.’s open int 4,212, up 166 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1219 1226 1211½ 1219½ +½ Aug 1220 1228¼ 1213¼ 1222 +1½ Sep 1207½ 1215 1200 1209¾ +2¾ Nov 1204¾ 1213¾ 1198¼ 1210¼ +4½ Jan 1216 1223½ 1209 1220 +3¾ Mar 1215 1221¼ 1207½ 1218 +4 May 1218 1223½ 1209¾ 1222 +5¾ Jul 1222 1228½ 1216 1227½ +5¾ Aug 1215¾ 1218½ 1215¾ 1218¼ +5½ Nov 1186¼ 1197¾ 1186¼ 1196½ +7 Est. sales 108,401. Fri.’s sales 243,422 Fri.’s open int 741,981, up 13,319 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 44.43 45.45 44.10 44.73 +.29 Aug 44.68 45.69 44.39 44.97 +.29 Sep 44.87 45.82 44.64 45.16 +.29 Oct 44.94 45.87 44.69 45.28 +.33 Dec 45.17 46.11 44.87 45.62 +.43 Jan 44.98 46.18 44.98 45.74 +.44 Mar 45.19 46.28 45.03 45.87 +.44 May 45.55 46.47 45.55 46.16 +.48 Jul 45.95 46.60 45.95 46.60 +.67 Sep 46.25 46.28 46.25 46.28 +.63 Dec 45.70 45.78 45.70 45.78 +.46 Est. sales 100,839. Fri.’s sales 262,827 Fri.’s open int 553,663, up 3,367 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 371.90 373.00 366.90 370.50 —1.40 Aug 370.10 370.40 364.90 368.80 —.60 Sep 369.50 369.60 364.70 368.30 —.60 Oct 369.30 369.30 364.40 367.70 —.80 Dec 371.30 371.50 366.80 370.00 —1.20 Jan 369.30 371.80 367.70 370.80 —1.00 Mar 367.30 370.40 365.70 369.00 —1.30 May 366.70 369.50 365.20 369.40 —.70 Jul 368.10 370.30 368.10 370.30 —1.00 Dec 365.50 365.50 365.50 365.50 —1.30 Est. sales 59,087. Fri.’s sales 159,985 Fri.’s open int 459,777

