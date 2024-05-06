Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 10:47 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 622 632 609½ 629¾ +7¼
Sep 642½ 651½ 630½ 649½ +6½
Dec 666¾ 676 656½ 674½ +6
Mar 686 694¾ 677¼ 693½ +5¼
May 693¼ 704¼ 688¼ 703 +4¼
Jul 696 703¼ 688 700¾ +2¾
Sep 698 710 697 709¾ +3¾
Dec 708½ 722 708½ 721¼
Est. sales 69,281. Fri.’s sales 141,697
Fri.’s open int 364,218, up 961
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 447 456¾ 444½ 455¾ +8¾
Jul 459 468¾ 454¼ 468¾ +8½
Sep 467 476½ 463½ 476¼ +7
Dec 481¾ 488¼ 477 488 +5¼
Mar 493¾ 500 489¾ 500 +4¾
May 502¾ 507½ 498¼ 507½ +4
Jul 508½ 513¼ 504¼ 513¼ +4
Sep 487½ 491½ 486¼ 491½ +1¼
Dec 493½ 497 490 497 +3
Mar 507¼ 507¼ 506¾ 506¾ +2½
Jul 518 519¼ 518 519¼ +4
Dec 485¾ 488 485¾ 488 +2¾
Est. sales 191,594. Fri.’s sales 529,074
Fri.’s open int 1,445,833
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 384¼ 397 383¼ 397 +9¾
Dec 372 372 372 372 +4
Est. sales 345. Fri.’s sales 1,274
Fri.’s open int 3,332, up 123
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1197 1224 1197 1222½ +20¾
Jul 1214¾ 1235½ 1207 1234 +19
Aug 1214 1234½ 1207¾ 1233¼ +17¾
Sep 1198½ 1216¾ 1192¾ 1215¼ +15
Nov 1200 1215¼ 1193 1213¾ +12¾
Jan 1210 1225¾ 1204¼ 1224 +12½
Mar 1205½ 1221¼ 1201¼ 1219¼ +11½
May 1208 1222¾ 1203¼ 1220¾ +11¼
Jul 1213¼ 1227½ 1208¾ 1226¼ +11¾
Aug 1210 1211¾ 1210 1211¾ +5¾
Nov 1177 1189 1172 1188¼ +10¾
Jan 1185 1185 1185 1185 ½
Est. sales 149,868. Fri.’s sales 299,731
Fri.’s open int 751,614, up 2,629
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 42.86 43.00 42.86 43.00 +.58
Jul 43.08 44.11 43.00 43.95 +.87
Aug 43.30 44.34 43.26 44.18 +.84
Sep 43.55 44.50 43.53 44.34 +.80
Oct 43.69 44.58 43.67 44.41 +.73
Dec 44.07 44.90 44.00 44.73 +.66
Jan 44.31 45.13 44.31 44.93 +.58
Mar 44.74 45.36 44.72 45.15 +.50
May 45.20 45.62 45.12 45.41 +.49
Jul 45.45 45.83 45.32 45.83 +.67
Sep 45.19 45.19 45.19 45.19 +.40
Est. sales 75,049. Fri.’s sales 148,079
Fri.’s open int 554,894
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 366.00 373.20 365.90 373.20 +6.70
Jul 372.20 379.70 367.70 378.70 +6.50
Aug 372.40 378.50 367.20 377.60 +6.00
Sep 371.10 377.50 366.90 376.60 +5.40
Oct 370.90 376.30 366.80 375.60 +4.80
Dec 373.00 378.10 369.40 377.30 +3.90
Jan 373.30 377.90 369.60 377.20 +3.50
Mar 370.30 375.30 367.30 374.60 +3.30
May 369.20 373.80 365.80 373.20 +2.90
Jul 369.00 374.40 369.00 374.40 +3.40
Aug 373.50 373.50 373.50 373.50 +3.40
Sep 372.20 372.20 372.10 372.10 +3.50
Est. sales 96,143. Fri.’s sales 262,709
Fri.’s open int 453,351

