CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 622 632 609½ 629¾ +7¼ Sep 642½ 651½ 630½ 649½ +6½ Dec 666¾ 676 656½ 674½ +6 Mar 686 694¾ 677¼ 693½ +5¼ May 693¼ 704¼ 688¼ 703 +4¼ Jul 696 703¼ 688 700¾ +2¾ Sep 698 710 697 709¾ +3¾ Dec 708½ 722 708½ 721¼ +¾ Est. sales 69,281. Fri.’s sales 141,697 Fri.’s open int 364,218, up 961 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 447 456¾ 444½ 455¾ +8¾ Jul 459 468¾ 454¼ 468¾ +8½ Sep 467 476½ 463½ 476¼ +7 Dec 481¾ 488¼ 477 488 +5¼ Mar 493¾ 500 489¾ 500 +4¾ May 502¾ 507½ 498¼ 507½ +4 Jul 508½ 513¼ 504¼ 513¼ +4 Sep 487½ 491½ 486¼ 491½ +1¼ Dec 493½ 497 490 497 +3 Mar 507¼ 507¼ 506¾ 506¾ +2½ Jul 518 519¼ 518 519¼ +4 Dec 485¾ 488 485¾ 488 +2¾ Est. sales 191,594. Fri.’s sales 529,074 Fri.’s open int 1,445,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 384¼ 397 383¼ 397 +9¾ Dec 372 372 372 372 +4 Est. sales 345. Fri.’s sales 1,274 Fri.’s open int 3,332, up 123 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1197 1224 1197 1222½ +20¾ Jul 1214¾ 1235½ 1207 1234 +19 Aug 1214 1234½ 1207¾ 1233¼ +17¾ Sep 1198½ 1216¾ 1192¾ 1215¼ +15 Nov 1200 1215¼ 1193 1213¾ +12¾ Jan 1210 1225¾ 1204¼ 1224 +12½ Mar 1205½ 1221¼ 1201¼ 1219¼ +11½ May 1208 1222¾ 1203¼ 1220¾ +11¼ Jul 1213¼ 1227½ 1208¾ 1226¼ +11¾ Aug 1210 1211¾ 1210 1211¾ +5¾ Nov 1177 1189 1172 1188¼ +10¾ Jan 1185 1185 1185 1185 — ½ Est. sales 149,868. Fri.’s sales 299,731 Fri.’s open int 751,614, up 2,629 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.86 43.00 42.86 43.00 +.58 Jul 43.08 44.11 43.00 43.95 +.87 Aug 43.30 44.34 43.26 44.18 +.84 Sep 43.55 44.50 43.53 44.34 +.80 Oct 43.69 44.58 43.67 44.41 +.73 Dec 44.07 44.90 44.00 44.73 +.66 Jan 44.31 45.13 44.31 44.93 +.58 Mar 44.74 45.36 44.72 45.15 +.50 May 45.20 45.62 45.12 45.41 +.49 Jul 45.45 45.83 45.32 45.83 +.67 Sep 45.19 45.19 45.19 45.19 +.40 Est. sales 75,049. Fri.’s sales 148,079 Fri.’s open int 554,894 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 366.00 373.20 365.90 373.20 +6.70 Jul 372.20 379.70 367.70 378.70 +6.50 Aug 372.40 378.50 367.20 377.60 +6.00 Sep 371.10 377.50 366.90 376.60 +5.40 Oct 370.90 376.30 366.80 375.60 +4.80 Dec 373.00 378.10 369.40 377.30 +3.90 Jan 373.30 377.90 369.60 377.20 +3.50 Mar 370.30 375.30 367.30 374.60 +3.30 May 369.20 373.80 365.80 373.20 +2.90 Jul 369.00 374.40 369.00 374.40 +3.40 Aug 373.50 373.50 373.50 373.50 +3.40 Sep 372.20 372.20 372.10 372.10 +3.50 Est. sales 96,143. Fri.’s sales 262,709 Fri.’s open int 453,351

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.