CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|622
|632
|609½
|629¾
|+7¼
|Sep
|642½
|651½
|630½
|649½
|+6½
|Dec
|666¾
|676
|656½
|674½
|+6
|Mar
|686
|694¾
|677¼
|693½
|+5¼
|May
|693¼
|704¼
|688¼
|703
|+4¼
|Jul
|696
|703¼
|688
|700¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|698
|710
|697
|709¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|708½
|722
|708½
|721¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 69,281.
|Fri.’s sales 141,697
|Fri.’s open int 364,218,
|up 961
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|447
|456¾
|444½
|455¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|459
|468¾
|454¼
|468¾
|+8½
|Sep
|467
|476½
|463½
|476¼
|+7
|Dec
|481¾
|488¼
|477
|488
|+5¼
|Mar
|493¾
|500
|489¾
|500
|+4¾
|May
|502¾
|507½
|498¼
|507½
|+4
|Jul
|508½
|513¼
|504¼
|513¼
|+4
|Sep
|487½
|491½
|486¼
|491½
|+1¼
|Dec
|493½
|497
|490
|497
|+3
|Mar
|507¼
|507¼
|506¾
|506¾
|+2½
|Jul
|518
|519¼
|518
|519¼
|+4
|Dec
|485¾
|488
|485¾
|488
|+2¾
|Est. sales 191,594.
|Fri.’s sales 529,074
|Fri.’s open int 1,445,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|384¼
|397
|383¼
|397
|+9¾
|Dec
|372
|372
|372
|372
|+4
|Est. sales 345.
|Fri.’s sales 1,274
|Fri.’s open int 3,332,
|up 123
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1197
|1224
|1197
|1222½
|+20¾
|Jul
|1214¾
|1235½
|1207
|1234
|+19
|Aug
|1214
|1234½
|1207¾
|1233¼
|+17¾
|Sep
|1198½
|1216¾
|1192¾
|1215¼
|+15
|Nov
|1200
|1215¼
|1193
|1213¾
|+12¾
|Jan
|1210
|1225¾
|1204¼
|1224
|+12½
|Mar
|1205½
|1221¼
|1201¼
|1219¼
|+11½
|May
|1208
|1222¾
|1203¼
|1220¾
|+11¼
|Jul
|1213¼
|1227½
|1208¾
|1226¼
|+11¾
|Aug
|1210
|1211¾
|1210
|1211¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|1177
|1189
|1172
|1188¼
|+10¾
|Jan
|1185
|1185
|1185
|1185
|—
|½
|Est. sales 149,868.
|Fri.’s sales 299,731
|Fri.’s open int 751,614,
|up 2,629
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.86
|43.00
|42.86
|43.00
|+.58
|Jul
|43.08
|44.11
|43.00
|43.95
|+.87
|Aug
|43.30
|44.34
|43.26
|44.18
|+.84
|Sep
|43.55
|44.50
|43.53
|44.34
|+.80
|Oct
|43.69
|44.58
|43.67
|44.41
|+.73
|Dec
|44.07
|44.90
|44.00
|44.73
|+.66
|Jan
|44.31
|45.13
|44.31
|44.93
|+.58
|Mar
|44.74
|45.36
|44.72
|45.15
|+.50
|May
|45.20
|45.62
|45.12
|45.41
|+.49
|Jul
|45.45
|45.83
|45.32
|45.83
|+.67
|Sep
|45.19
|45.19
|45.19
|45.19
|+.40
|Est. sales 75,049.
|Fri.’s sales 148,079
|Fri.’s open int 554,894
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|366.00
|373.20
|365.90
|373.20
|+6.70
|Jul
|372.20
|379.70
|367.70
|378.70
|+6.50
|Aug
|372.40
|378.50
|367.20
|377.60
|+6.00
|Sep
|371.10
|377.50
|366.90
|376.60
|+5.40
|Oct
|370.90
|376.30
|366.80
|375.60
|+4.80
|Dec
|373.00
|378.10
|369.40
|377.30
|+3.90
|Jan
|373.30
|377.90
|369.60
|377.20
|+3.50
|Mar
|370.30
|375.30
|367.30
|374.60
|+3.30
|May
|369.20
|373.80
|365.80
|373.20
|+2.90
|Jul
|369.00
|374.40
|369.00
|374.40
|+3.40
|Aug
|373.50
|373.50
|373.50
|373.50
|+3.40
|Sep
|372.20
|372.20
|372.10
|372.10
|+3.50
|Est. sales 96,143.
|Fri.’s sales 262,709
|Fri.’s open int 453,351
