Ooma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $62.5 million to $63 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $250.7 million to $253 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OOMA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.